New phone hotline this week for 65+ who need a COVID VAX shot

| By

A lot depends on how much Johnson & Johnson vaccine actually arrives, but Dr. Cynthia Morrow with the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts had some promising news about COVID vaccine eligibility for those in Phase 1C today. Morrow says the Department of Health is still reaching out to 1-A and 1-B “stragglers.” Between tomorrow and Friday between 9am and 4pm a phone hotline in the health district for those 65-plus will schedule vaccination appointments: 540-613-6597