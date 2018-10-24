Morgan Griffith live: From tax cuts to still sleeping on the couch

| By

Republican Congressman Morgan Griffith says while he would have to see the details before voting, he is very much behind President Trump’s proposal for another 10 per cent tax cut for the middle class. Critics say the proposal shows the cuts enacted last year disproportionately benefit wealthier Americans, but Griffith says it is simply a follow-up to an enormously successful action:

10-24 Griffith Bite1-WEB

Griffith spoke live this morning on WFIR on subjects ranging from the minimum wage to his Washington sleeping quarters — his office couch. Here is the entire conversation:

10-24 Morgan Griffith Live-WEB

We will speak with Democratic challenger Anthony Flaccavento next week.