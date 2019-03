Mill Mountain Theatre 2019 preview

The Mill Mountain Theatre season on the main stage opens next week with Mamma Mia! Meanwhile the Waldron “Fringe Series” that presents edgier, lesser known works in that more intimate space is looking for feedback from the public on what they want the Fringe Series to become. Ginger Poole is the Producing Artistic Director at Mill Mountain Theatre. Hear a complete live in studio conversation below:

