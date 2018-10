Meeting the Beatles: VT student write the book

Some Virginia Tech history students did more than learn a lot about The Beatles last semester — they wrote a book on the subject. The students looked at the many ways The Beatles impacted society in the 1960’s. WFIR’s Evan Jones has the story:

The book can be read on line for free, and you can order a hard copy on line through Amazon. Click here for full information.