Mark Herring formally announces re-election campaign

Virginia Democratic Attorney General Mark Herring today formally announced he is running for re-election. In a video posted online, Herring spoke about his record defending health care and Virginia’s coronavirus safety measures in court.

Herring will face off with Norfolk Delegate Jay Jones in the Democratic primary. Virginia Beach Delegate Jason Miyares has announced he’s running on the Republican side.