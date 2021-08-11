Lynchburg officials in aftermath of jail takeover last night

Lynchburg officials spoke this morning about inmate barricade in one housing unit overnight at the Lynchburg Adult Detention Center. It ended peacefully around 8am today. No word on the cause just yet although some social media posts described poor living conditions and lock downs due to short staffing. Josh Salmon is the Blue Ridge Regional Jail Administrator; no inmate or correctional officer was seriously hurt. Salmon did say there was damage to camera security systems, offices and windows. Lynchburg police called on regional and state law enforcement agencies for assistance during the standoff.