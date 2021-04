Local health system district director on the J& J vaccine pause

Following the FDA’s announcement it is putting the Johnson & Johnson 1-dose vaccine on hold as reports of extremely rare occurrences of blood clots have been detected in a handful of recipients, Dr. Cynthia Morrow with the local health district weighed in this morning. Morrow also said the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health District vaccine clinics should not be greatly impacted by the J&J “pause,” with sufficient inventory of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines on hand.