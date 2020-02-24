United Way teams with financial institutions, City for Roanoke Valley Saves Week

| By

A kickoff at the Wells Fargo call center this morning for the week-long “Roanoke Valley Saves Week” campaign – encouraging residents to open bank accounts and to save money for the future. Roanoke Valley Saves Week runs through Saturday; it launched today with a proclamation from Roanoke City vice mayor Joe Cobb and a class dealing with “nutrition on a budget” by the Virginia Tech Co-op Extension. United Way of Roanoke Valley is partnering with local financial institutions says Health Strategist Hannah Adkins:

2-24 RV Saves#2-WEB