United Way teams with financial institutions, City for Roanoke Valley Saves Week

Published February 24, 2020

A kickoff at the Wells Fargo call center this morning for the week-long “Roanoke Valley Saves Week” campaign – encouraging residents to open bank accounts and to save money for the future.  Roanoke Valley Saves Week runs through Saturday; it launched today with a proclamation from Roanoke City vice mayor Joe Cobb and a class dealing with “nutrition on a budget” by the Virginia Tech Co-op Extension. United Way of Roanoke Valley is partnering with local financial institutions says Health Strategist Hannah Adkins:

