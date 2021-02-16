Latest update on outages from APCO

(Feb. 16 11:15am) More than 100,000 Appalachian Power customers are without electric service, the result of three damaging ice storms. The latest and most devastating storm began last night in West Virginia, and piled up 85,000 new outages in the state through the night. The storm struck hardest in many of the same areas where several thousand customers have been without power since an ice storm Thursday, Feb. 11. In Virginia around 9,500 customers remain without power after an ice storm there on Saturday, Feb. 13. Nearly 2,600 workers are in place in damaged areas and dedicated to restoring electric service. The work force includes crews who traveled from Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky, Tennessee and Georgia to help local crews and contractors repair ice storm damage.

VIRGINIA STORM SUMMARY

More than 1,100 workers, including hundreds from outside the company’s service area, continue helping restore service to the 9,500 customers still without power as a result of the Feb. 13 ice storm.

Weather remains favorable today for service restoration. Counties most affected include Franklin, with 3,336 customers out of service; Floyd, 2,531; Henry, 1,362; and Pittsylvania, 654.

Restoration Estimates

We expect to have most customers restored in the following areas by the times shown: