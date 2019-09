Kiwanis raising money for new Northwest playground – with Bocee ball tournament

| By

The Roanoke Kiwanis Club is about 3-quarters of the way towards a goal of raising 400-thousand dollars for a state-of-the-art, all-inclusive playground outside the new Melrose Avenue public library. Here’s one way to help out from WFIR’s Gene Marrano:

9-24 Kiwanis Bocee Wrap#2-WEB