Kiwanis Club gets boost as it raises money for Melrose playground

| By

The Kiwanis Club of Roanoke is another step closer to raising the $400,000 it needs to build a multi-purpose playground outside the new Melrose Public Library in northwest Roanoke. The Kiwanis International Children’s Fund awarded the local club $50,000 yesterday. The total raised to date by the Kiwanis Club of Roanoke now stands at $280,000. The target date for completion of the playground is next June. Jackie Bledsoe is co-chair of the playground project:

9-19 Kiwanis-WEB