Jae Valley Road still closed in one section due to overturned tanker truck

(from Roanoke County) At approximately 6:19 a.m. Roanoke County Police officers were dispatched to a single vehicle accident in the area of Jae Valley Road and Aerospace Road. Upon arrival officers located a tanker truck on its side in a curve. There were no injuries. The tanker was not ruptured. The gas tank was ruptured on the tractor, and Roanoke County Fire & Rescue quickly responded and stopped the leak. No contamination has occurred. A specialized tanker is required for transport and is en-route from North Carolina. Once the liquid is transferred the wrecker service will begin the recovery of the overturned tanker. VDEM is on scene to contain any possible leaks from the tanker. Again, there is no leak at this time and no area contamination.

VDOT has blocked the roadway from Sterling Road and Coopers Cove Road. Motorists should avoid the area as it is unknown when the road will be reopened.