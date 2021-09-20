Humble Hustle Co. hosts The Rewritten Narrative this Saturday

| By

Under the umbrella title of “Humble Hustle” Xavier Duckett is a youth mentor, a business coach for black entrepreneurs and the creator of a clothing line. Now a pop-up studio in northwest he offers to vendors and creative types – The Collective – is hosting a special event this Saturday – “The Rewritten Narrative.” The event is free this Saturday at 1-pm, at 601 11th Street Northwest. Xavier Duckett was live in studio this morning; hear the complete conversation about Humble Hustle on our website – watch it on Facebook.

Hear the complete conversation with Xavier Duckett from the Humble Hustle Company below: