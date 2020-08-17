Gunshot victim not cooperating with Roanoke police

| By

(from Roanoke PD) On August 16, 2020 at around 2:30am, Roanoke Police were notified that an adult male with a gunshot wound had arrived at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment. Officers responded to the hospital to speak with the man regarding this incident. His injuries appeared to be non-life threatening. Due to lack of evidence and the victim not cooperating with the investigation, officers have not yet been able to determine a crime scene for this incident. No arrests have been made at this time. This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call (540)344-8500 and share what you know. You can also text us at 274637; please begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Both calls and texts can remain anonymous.