Goodwill YouthBuild program gets major funding boost

| By

Almost $2.7 million in federal “YouthBuild” grant funding to provide job training and education for at-risk youth is headed to this region. That includes $1.2 million for Goodwill Industries of the Valleys in Roanoke. Mary Ann Gilmer with Goodwill says YouthBuild will focus on academic training, life skills and construction training in conjunction with several community partners. Another $1.5 million will support workforce programs in the New River Valley.