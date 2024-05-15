Four Truths Recovery co-founder pushes back on location

| By

Live in-studio this morning the executive director and co-founder of the new Four Truths Recovery residential home in northwest Roanoke – Christine Wright – pushed back on complaints from several neighbors near the Staunton Avenue house where Four Truths is located that local residents weren’t notified – and that its the wrong location for such a facility. At least one are resident intends to speak at the May 20th City Council meeting, to express concerns. Hear the complete in-studio interview on below; watch it on Facebook.