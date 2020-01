Farmburguesa opens in Grandin Village

| By

It took a bit longer than anticipated with issues concerning the building and permitting to be resolved, but Farmburguesa is finally ready to launch its second and much larger location on Memorial Avenue in Grandin Village. Soft openings begin tomorrow from 11am until 2, then again from 5 to 9. There’s a ribbon cutting on the 17th. Farmburguesa is best known for its gourmet burgers. Jimmy Delgado is a co-owner:

1-3 Delgado