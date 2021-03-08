Eligible for a COVID vaccine shot? Answer the phone!

| By

In this era of spam the Virginia Department of Health says many people are NOT answering phone calls from the VDH to set their appointment for a COVID vaccine shot, as the department works through the pre-registration list. Case in point per the local health district, which had made 450 calls this morning at one juncture – and 293 were “no answer.” The VDH is asking people to answer the phone if that’s how they wanted to be contacted about a vaccine appointment. Those calls may come from a 540 or 804 area code, if not from a toll free number. Christie Wills is with the local health district; she says they are trying to fill up to 1000 slots now for a local clinic this Thursday: