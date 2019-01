Drive! exhibit at Taubman closes on Sunday

Its the last week for the Drive! exhibition of iconic cars and vintage motorcycles in the special paid admission gallery at the Taubman Museum of Art – and executive director Cindy Petersen says its been a winner. Petersen says visitors have come from all across the country to see Drive!, which ends this Sunday. On Friday the Taubman will be open until 9 and four vintage vehicles will be “hoods up” for those that want a closer look.

