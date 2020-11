Dr. Cynthia Morrow-VDH was live this morning on vaccines, staying safe over holidays

Dr. Cynthia Morrow is director for the Virginia Department of Health’s Roanoke City and Alleghany Health District. She joined us live this morning to talk about the coming COVID-19 vaccine rollout – and about staying safe during the upcoming holiday season. Hear the complete conversation below:

11-23 Morrow Live Final