Critical Race Theory is a hot-button term – what does it really mean?

| By

The term “Critical Race Theory” is a hot-button term for many these days. But what does it really mean? And what should we be teaching children about America’s checkered past when it comes to race? Dr. Brandy Faulkner is the Virginia Tech Gloria D. Smith Professor of Africana Studies. She spoke with WFIR’s Gene Marrano about it last week – and here is a “Longer Listen”: