COVID by the numbers this morning

1163 new COVID cases reported statewide in the past 24 hours, with 77 new deaths and 24 new hospitalizations according to the VDH. Locally 14 new cases and 2 new deaths in Roanoke City; 18 new cases and 3 new deaths in Roanoke County; 6 new cases and 1 new death in Salem; 9 new cases and 1 new death in Botetourt County.