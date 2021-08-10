City will offer rewards as part of gun violence prevention program

40 incidents of gun violence so far this year in Roanoke City, 9 homicides. At a news conference this afternoon Chief of Police Sam Roman called them “sobering statistics.” Meanwhile after several recent gun shot incidents where victims and witnesses did not want to divulge information, Mayor Sherman Lea announced a monetary incentive. Lea also said the city has a “comprehensive approach” to ending gun violence, which involves city officials, law enforcement agencies, clergy and community leaders. Chief Roman said in recent weeks the police department has confiscated over 25 guns from people who should not have owned one. Lea on that reward offer: