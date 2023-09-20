Carilion’s healing arts program now a part of new tower construction

As the Crystal Spring tower at Carilion Clinic gets closer to completion, young patients and families at Carilion Children’s Tanglewood Center spent some time today painting designs on a large steel beam that will be added to one of the top floors of the new addition. The Carilion’s Healing Arts program also includes an annual employee art show and local school children who paint designs on ceiling panels that are then installed in the children’s hospital wing.

The new Crystal Spring tower at Carilion Clinic is scheduled for completion in early 2025. Carli Holtzhauer is a childhood life specialist at Carilion Children’s Hospital – she works with the health system’s Healing Arts Program: