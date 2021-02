Carilion Clinic has a new Chief Diversity, Equity and Inclusion officer

| By

Carilion Clinic’s new Chief Diversity, Equity and Inclusion officer is Senior Vice President Nathaniel NL Bishop. His new position will include outreach efforts. Bishop sees his new position as a continuation of work he did as president of Jefferson College of Health Sciences, and as a senior associate dean at the Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine: