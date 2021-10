Bremner glad to have veterans back with the Dawgs

Before their 2019-2020 season was cut short due to the pandemic, the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs had gone through several “rough patches” they were just starting to emerge from. With hockey back this Friday night at the Berglund Center after 600-plus days, head coach Dan Bremner said live in studio this morning he’s glad to have veterans like Travis Armstrong, Matt Beer and Jeff Jones back with the team: