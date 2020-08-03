Bowers on racism and race relations in Roanoke

Former Roanoke Mayor David Bowers – hoping to regain his seat as an independent candidate this November – said today in a Zoom press conference he does NOT support much of the Black Lives Matter agenda – like defunding police departments. Bowers said Roanokers should not “demonize” public safety workers. He also said there “does seem to be some segregation” in certain neighborhoods – but not in others. Bowers then called for dialogue and a “day of outreach,” between the city’s ethnic and racial groups. Bowers also reflected on his previous long tenure as Roanoke mayor:

8-3 Bowers-Racism-WEB