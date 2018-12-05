Botetourt County Supervisor Jack Leffel dies

| By

Jack Leffel, the Chairman of the Botetourt County Board of Supervisors has died. A news release from the county made the announcement today. Leffel had sat on the board since his first election in 2011, and he had served as its chairman for the last three years. Funeral arrangements have not yet been released.

From Botetourt County: It is with deepest sadness that we announce the passing of Chairman Jack Leffel. A lifelong citizen of Botetourt County, Jack devoted his life to his family, his farm, and his community. During his time on the Board and especially as Chairman, Jack oversaw tremendous changes in the County, jumpstarting economic development, supporting agricultural education, and laying the groundwork to support the needs of a changing and complex community. He was a man of vision. He believed in the future of Botetourt County and in all the great work that the citizens could do when they join together for greater purposes. This sudden change in the leadership of the County has given us the opportunity to reflect on the impact of Jack’s life and leadership. He will be missed.

Please keep Jack’s family, friends, and the other Board members in your thoughts and prayers during this time.

More information regarding arrangements will be announced in the coming days.