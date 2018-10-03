Botetourt Co., Lexington elementary schools earn top U.S. honors

A Botetourt County elementary school is one of eight Virginia schools to receive “National Blue Ribbon” recognition from the U.S. Department of Education. Colonial Elementary. The honors go to schools across the country for demonstrating superior academic performance — or making substantial progress in closing student achievement gaps. Also receiving recognition: Harrington Waddell Elementary in Lexington.

From Governor Northam’s office: Governor Ralph Northam today recognized eight Virginia schools-seven public and one private-named as National Blue Ribbon Schools by the U.S. Department of Education. Every year since 1982, the National Blue Ribbon Schools Program honors public and private elementary, middle, and high schools across the country for demonstrating superior academic performance or making substantial progress in closing student achievement gaps.

The seven Virginia public schools recognized as 2018 National Blue Ribbon Schools are as follows:

Chancellor Elementary School in Spotsylvania County

Colonial Elementary School in Botetourt County

Deep Run High School in Henrico County

Francis W. Jones Magnet Middle School in Hampton City

Harrington Waddell Elementary School in Lexington City

Keene Mill Elementary School in Fairfax County

St. Paul Elementary School in Wise County

“Every Virginian-no matter who they are, where they’re from, or where they live-deserves access to a quality, world-class education that will set them up for success in life,” said Governor Northam. “These schools represent diverse communities across our Commonwealth, sharing a strong commitment to academic excellence and innovative, high-quality instruction. I join all Virginians in celebrating the hard work and achievement of our students and teachers.”

“I am so proud to celebrate these schools that have been recognized for their academic accomplishments and efforts to close the achievement gap,” said Secretary of Education Atif Qarni. “We congratulate our hard-working students and applaud their teachers, administrators and staff who daily go above and beyond to support all the needs of all of their students.”

“I look forward to visiting these schools and personally congratulating the principals, teachers, students, parents and support staff for their hard work and all they do to create learning communities in which students grow and excel,” Superintendent of Public Instruction James Lane said.

The U.S. Department of Education will honor all 2018 National Blue Ribbon Schools at an awards ceremony on November 7 and 8 in Washington, D.C.

For more information about the National Blue Ribbon Schools program and the schools receiving the 2018 designation, please visit the U.S. Department of Education website.