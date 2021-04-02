As Phase 1c rollout rolls on, health officials prepare for Phase2

| By

Roanoke Valley cities and counties move today to Phase 1C for COVID-19 vaccinations, and health officials are already looking ahead to the next step – when all adults will become eligible. Those in Phase 1c are listed as “other essential workers” – ranging from barbers and trash collectors, to lawyers and the media. Some parts of Virginia had already moved there – now including Roanoke, Salem and Roanoke, Botetourt, Craig and Alleghany Counties — but many others area have not. Virginia Vaccine Coordinator Doctor Danny Avula they’re trying to at least make it close statewide when it is time to roll out Phase 2, probably within a few weeks. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more: