As all of Va enters Phase 2, the challenge now is convincing many to sign up

| By

The entire Commonwealth of Virginia is now in Phase 2 of COVID-19 vaccinations; it means everyone 16 and older in the state can now sign up. Convincing many people now eligible to do so may present a notable challenge, and the message is going out from Governor Northam and others to those in Phase 2 who have not registered for a vaccine.

The Virginia vaccination website now provides availability information across the state. As a practical matter, there have recently been plenty of appointments open in our region, but they remain fully booked in many of Virginia’s major population centers. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more on the statewide situation:

Click here for Virginia’s vaccination website which now includes vaccine appointment information statewide.