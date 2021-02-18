Appalachian Power update on storm repair

(APCO 11:30am update) Ice accumulation in Virginia is causing a concerning rise in outages in parts of Virginia. As we continue to add resources, now more than 3,000 workers are dedicated to restoring power from storm damage in the two states.

VIRGINIA STORM SUMMARY: More than 1,100 workers remain dedicated to restoring electric service to customers affected by severe winter weather. Except in some isolated cases in Henry, Franklin and Pittsylvania counties, service is restored to Virginia customers affected by the Feb. 13 ice storm. New outages are increasing in Virginia as ice continues to accumulate. Counties with the greatest numbers of outages include Pulaski, with 2,510; Smyth, 1,505; Bland, 1,334; Roanoke, 1,281; Wythe, 1,125; and Grayson, 1,033. Restoration estimates are not available in these areas, as the weather system remains active and continues to cause additional outages.