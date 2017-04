The Roanoke Police Department needs your assistance in locating a missing person. We are asking for the community’s help in finding Edme Merle-Perez, age 38 of Roanoke. She was last seen March 3, 2017 and was reported missing to police by her family on March 27, 2017. Anyone with information on her location, or any information to assist in this investigation, can call our tip line at 344-8500.