Repurposed school in Vinton now upscale apartments

A former century-old elementary school in Vinton is now the Roland E Cook Lofts – 21 upscale apartments, some with loft spaces and 14-foot high windows. After the ribbon cutting this morning the first few tenants will move in today. Jason Peters is the Vinton District supervisor in Roanoke County. Peters says redevelopment at the old William Byrd High School that starts next month will add another 75 to 100 apartments to the housing stock in Vinton.

