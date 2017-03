A surprise guest for students at a Lucy Addison Middle School assembly this morning – basketball Hall of Famer Magic Johnson, who told his young audience to dream big – no matter what their station in life. Johnson has an ownership stake in Sodexo, which has a contract to provide services to Roanoke City Schools. He also talked about overcoming a problem he had with reading as a youngster and how his teachers helped turn him around.

