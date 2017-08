The Roanoke Kennel Club is one of three co-sponsors for this weekend’s “Mountain Valley Cluster Dog Show” at the Salem Civic Center. This morning Kennel Club member Dewey Moore helped donate 14 “pet oxygen recovery mask kits” to local fire and rescue departments. Moore said the kits costs about 65 dollars a piece. Its also personal for him – her mother lost a pet as a child in a fire and told him that story “many times.”

