Jefferson College, Radford U. will hash out merger details
Jefferson College of Health Sciences in downtown Roanoke will become part of Radford University. Those merger plans were formally announced today. The Carilion-owned college and Radford expect to take up to two years to complete the process, one that will combine a private college with a public university. The two schools have a long history of collaboration dating back about three decades. Current Jefferson College president N.L. Bishop looks forward to leading the new joint venture.