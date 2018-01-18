Jefferson College, Radford U. will hash out merger details

January 18th, 2018 | Written by:

Jefferson College of Health Sciences in downtown Roanoke will become part of Radford University. Those merger plans were formally announced today. The Carilion-owned college and Radford expect to take up to two years to complete the process, one that will combine a private college with a public university. The two schools have a long history of collaboration dating back about three decades. Current Jefferson College president N.L. Bishop looks forward to leading the new joint venture.

