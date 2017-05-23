I-81 driver run over, killed after accident ejects him from vehicle

State Police say a Harrisonburg man was killed on Interstate 81 in Montgomery County when he was ejected from his car in an accident, then run over by a pickup truck. Troopers say it happened yesterday morning between the Dixie Caverns and Elliston exits, when 34-year-old Adam Ring’s vehicle left the roadway, struck an embankment and overturned, throwing him onto a travel lane, where he was struck. Ring died later while under hospital treatment.

From State Police: MONTGOMERY Co, Va. – Virginia State Police Trooper L. B. Umberger is investigating a fatal crash which occurred on May 22, 2017 at 5:07 a.m. on Interstate 81 in Montgomery County. A 2005 Toyota Matrix was traveling south on Interstate 81 at the 129.6 mile marker when the vehicle ran off the left side of the roadway. The vehicle struck an embankment and overturned, ejecting the driver. The driver came to rest on the roadway in the northbound, left hand, travel lane. The driver of the 2005 Toyota and was then struck by a 2006 Chevrolet Colorado which was traveling north on Interstate 81. The 2005 Toyota was driven by Adam Cassell Ring, 34, of Harrisonburg, Va. Mr. Ring was not wearing his seatbelt and was transported to Roanoke Memorial Hospital and later died of injuries received in the crash. The driver of the 2006 Chevrolet was not injured.