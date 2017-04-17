Deschutes Brewery to open downtown Roanoke tasting room by late summer

Deschutes Brewery plans to open a downtown Roanoke tasting room by the end of the summer. The brewer promises to have 15 different varieties of its beers on tap along with retail space for Deschutes merchandise like hats and glassware. The Oregon brewer still plans to break ground for its east coast production facility here in 2019. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more:

(Continue reading for the full Deschutes news release.)

From Deschutes Brewery: We’re looking forward to sharing beers with local craft beer fans in Downtown Roanoke, beginning late August 2017.

Location: The Tasting Room will be located at 315 Market St. SE close to local businesses, restaurants, and hotels.

Beer: Plans include ~15 taps of different Deschutes beers, and fans will be able to grab a pint, sampler tray, growlers, crowlers, and packaged beer-to-go. We will also have a very small brewing system that we plan on using it for educational and purposes to start.

Merchandise: We will have a retail space for brewery merchandise such as hats, glassware, shirts, and more…

More details to come, but the space will likely have ready-to-eat foods crafted by local restaurants, plenty of indoor seating, and outdoor space if permitted.

We’ll be hiring in early summer. Once jobs are available, applications will be taken HERE.