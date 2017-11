Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs forward Steve Mele has been named the Southern Professional Hockey League player-of-the-week after recording 7 assists in two overtime wins last week. Dawgs head coach Sam Ftorek says Mele has stepped up. Mele set a franchise record by assisting on Roanoke’s last 5 goals during a 6 to 5 O-T win last Thursday. Hear a complete conversation with Sam Ftorek below:

