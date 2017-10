Roanoke Mayor Sherman Lea says with so much effort paid to development the city’s downtown in recent years, the time is coming to pay similar attention to many of its neighborhoods. Developing priorities and specific plans — not to mention figuring out the funding — are just some of the challenges that await. But Lea says healthy neighborhoods make for a health city. WFIR’s Evan Jones has the story:

10-11 Lea-Neighborhoods Wrap2-WEB