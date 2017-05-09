Join the 74 program revealed

May 9th, 2017 | Written by:

Been wondering what all those “Join the 74” signs along Roanoke City streets were all about? That’s the current number of 10th graders in the city that claimed on a recent survey they have not drank alcohol in at least the last 30 days. That’s a start says J.D. Carlin, a youth leadership specialist for the Roanoke Prevention Alliance. What’s normal says Carlin is that 10th graders should NOT be drinking alcohol. Roanoke Vice-Mayor and police chief Tim Jones helped unveil the meaning behind the “Join the 74” signs this afternoon – with the help of students.

5-9 Join the 74-WEB

Share on LinkedInShare on Google+Tweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook






NASCAR on WFIR

Contact Us | EEO | Employment Opportunities | Internships and Scholarships | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2016 News/Talk 960-AM and FM 107.3 WFIR. All Rights Reserved.
Original Template Designed with Artisteer. Updated and Customized by Tony Broom

Test