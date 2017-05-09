Join the 74 program revealed

Been wondering what all those “Join the 74” signs along Roanoke City streets were all about? That’s the current number of 10th graders in the city that claimed on a recent survey they have not drank alcohol in at least the last 30 days. That’s a start says J.D. Carlin, a youth leadership specialist for the Roanoke Prevention Alliance. What’s normal says Carlin is that 10th graders should NOT be drinking alcohol. Roanoke Vice-Mayor and police chief Tim Jones helped unveil the meaning behind the “Join the 74” signs this afternoon – with the help of students.

