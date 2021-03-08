Resources For Our Community

Carilion Community Hotline: 866-604-2873 (M-F, 8a-5p)

Centra Coronavirus Care Line: 434-200-1225 (24/7)

cdc.gov

Dial 2-1-1 : 2-1-1 VIRGINIA provides information and you can read more here:

https://www.dss.virginia.gov/community/211.cgi

Do you need to file for unemployment? File a claim with Virginia Employment Commission by phone at 1-866-832-2363! For more information, please visit their website at http://www.vec.virginia.gov/.

Lynchburg professional Counseling Services by licensed professional counselors from Hope for Tomorrow; a division of Patrick Henry Family Services

Suicide Prevention Virginia

Crises text line

Suicide Hot Lines

Housing Rights Tenants and Foreclosure

https://www.usatoday.com/story/money/2020/03/31/coronavirus-what-happens-if-you-cant-pay-rent-due-pandemic/5099013002/

Lynchburg

Salvation Army

The Lighthouse

Lynchburg Daily Bread

Parkview Community Mission

Fairview United Methodist Church

Lynchburg Community Action Group

Roanoke

Salvation Army

Feeding Southwest Virginia

Salem Food Pantry

Counties of Bedford, Amherst, Campbell & Appomattox; Cities of Bedford & Lynchburg

Counties of Patrick Henry, Franklin & Pittsylvania; Cities of Martinsville & Danville

Counties of Roanoke, Craig, Botetourt & Alleghany; Cities of Salem, Roanoke, Clifton Forge & Covington

Lynchburg

Roanoke

Virginia

Is the vaccine available? When? How do I sign up? Get the info you need for your hometown.

Vaccine FAQ

Get more info on when and where the vaccine will be available in your hometown.

Local Vaccine Info

Having symptoms? Find out where you can be tested in our listening area.

Covid Testing

Several scams are happening in our hometown; read more about what you should be aware of.

Covid Scams

Preorder from your local farmers!

Help for homeschooling parents

Keeping Kids Busy and Connected

Fun Activities to keep you Busy during Quarantine

Stretching Your Grocery Dollars

Making Your Food Dollars Stretch

Face Mask Template

For more information about making your own facemasks, please reach out to Tammy Epes

Share what you have an excess of with friends and neighbors.

Donate your time to make phone calls to check in on the elderly (Area Agencies on Aging)

New River Valley , There is a great increased demand for assistance in our communities, area United Way’s; Roanoke Valley Lynchburg all have COVID 19 impact funds and seek donations to help the many community organizations assist those in need.

Area Food Banks are seeing increased demand and are in need of cash donations

Help your area restaurants by way of purchasing takeout or delivery, or the purchase of a gift certificate to give to someone in need.

American Red Cross Donate Blood- supplies are needed by the

For more information relating to the above topics, please visit here.