Resources For Our Community

Carilion Community Hotline: 866-604-2873 (M-F, 8a-5p)
Centra Coronavirus Care Line: 434-200-1225 (24/7)
Dial 2-1-1 : 2-1-1 VIRGINIA provides information and you can read more here:
https://www.dss.virginia.gov/community/211.cgi
Do you need to file for unemployment? File a claim with Virginia Employment Commission by phone at 1-866-832-2363! For more information, please visit their website at http://www.vec.virginia.gov/.
Lynchburg professional Counseling Services by licensed professional counselors from Hope for Tomorrow; a division of Patrick Henry Family Services
Housing Rights Tenants and Foreclosure
https://www.usatoday.com/story/money/2020/03/31/coronavirus-what-happens-if-you-cant-pay-rent-due-pandemic/5099013002/
Lynchburg
Fairview United Methodist Church
Lynchburg Community Action Group
Roanoke
Counties of Bedford, Amherst, Campbell & Appomattox; Cities of Bedford & Lynchburg
Counties of Patrick Henry, Franklin & Pittsylvania; Cities of Martinsville & Danville
Counties of Roanoke, Craig, Botetourt & Alleghany; Cities of Salem, Roanoke, Clifton Forge & Covington
Is the vaccine available? When? How do I sign up? Get the info you need for your hometown.
Having symptoms? Find out where you can be tested in our listening area.
Several scams are happening in our hometown; read more about what you should be aware of.
Preorder from your local farmers!
Help for homeschooling parents
Keeping Kids Busy and Connected
Fun Activities to keep you Busy during Quarantine
Stretching Your Grocery Dollars
Making Your Food Dollars Stretch
For more information about making your own facemasks, please reach out to Tammy Epes
- Share what you have an excess of with friends and neighbors.
- Donate your time to make phone calls to check in on the elderly (Area Agencies on Aging)
- There is a great increased demand for assistance in our communities, area United Way’s; Roanoke Valley, New River Valley, Lynchburg all have COVID 19 impact funds and seek donations to help the many community organizations assist those in need.
- Area Food Banks are seeing increased demand and are in need of cash donations
- Help your area restaurants by way of purchasing takeout or delivery, or the purchase of a gift certificate to give to someone in need.
- Donate Blood- supplies are needed by the American Red Cross
For more information relating to the above topics, please visit here.