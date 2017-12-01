Woman critically hurt in hit-run; police seek help to find vehicle

State Police are looking for a vehicle that struck and critically injured a woman in Botetourt County and continued on without stopping. Troopers say it happenedbefore dawn Wednesday morning on US 11 near the Pepsi plant. 55-year-old Joyce Moxley of Roanoke remains hospitalized. State police say evidence suggests it was a General Motors truck or SUV that struck her, and it has right-side front and mirror damage.

From State Police: BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police (Salem) are investigating a hit and run crash involving a pedestrian on Route 11 across from the Pepsi Plant in Botetourt County. The crash occurred on November 29, 2017 at approximately 5:00 a.m. The Botetourt County 911 center received a call from a citizen that a female was on the ground and unresponsive. State Police Troopers arrived at the scene at 5:07 a.m. and found a white female on the ground and determined she had been struck by a vehicle which was traveling southbound on Route 11, toward the City of Roanoke. The female was identified as Joyce Bandy Moxley, 55, of Roanoke, VA. Ms. Moxley was walking to work the morning of the 29th when she was struck by the vehicle. Ms. Moxley was transported to Roanoke Memorial Hospital and is in critical condition. Virginia State Police Crash Reconstruction Team and the Bureau of Criminal Investigation were called to assist with the hit and run.

Evidence at the scene suggests the vehicle that fled the scene will be a General Motors product; truck or SUV. Virginia State Police are asking that the public, Insurance Companies and Body Shops notify the State Police if they service a vehicle with right side front and right side mirror damage. The damage may include the headlight, marker light, right front fender and passenger mirror.

Anyone with information about the crash is encouraged to notify the Virginia State Police Salem Division at 1-800-542-5959 or by dialing #77 on a cell phone, or emailing questions@vsp.virginia.gov.