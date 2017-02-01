Virginia joins lawsuit challenging Trump immigration order

February 1st, 2017 | Written by:

Mark Herring

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) – Virginia is joining a federal lawsuit challenging President Donald Trump’s executive order on refugees and immigration.Attorney General Mark Herring announced the legal action on Tuesday, calling Trump’s executive order “unlawful, unconstitutional and un-American.”Trump’s order suspends immigration for citizens of seven countries for 90 days and blocks refugees from entering 120 days.Virginia is intervening in a case that focuses primarily on lawful residents affected by the ban. Administration officials have since said that lawful permanent residents, typically known as “green-card” holders, will routinely receive waivers from the ban.Herring argued that the ban is already hurting Virginians, saying that are students at the state’s colleges and universities who are currently unable to return to Virginia. He declined to take questions from reporters, citing the pending legal action.

Share on LinkedInShare on Google+Tweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook

CLOSINGS & DELAYS







UVA Basketball on WFIR
UVA Football on WFIR
NASCAR on WFIR

Contact Us | EEO | Employment Opportunities | Internships and Scholarships | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2016 News/Talk 960-AM and FM 107.3 WFIR. All Rights Reserved.
Original Template Designed with Artisteer. Updated and Customized by Tony Broom

Test