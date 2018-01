The survivor in a fatal shooting in Roanoke took to Facebook Live to let others know he’s okay. It’s the first shooting and the first homicide of the New Year in Roanoke. Last Friday, police found Michael “Cardona” Santamarina and Troy Gastelo with gunshot wounds in a vehicle on Burks Street Southwest. WFIR’s Lillian Boyd has more on the investigation to find a second suspect.

