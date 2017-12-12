Roanoke PD looks for suspects in holdup last night

Three men walked into the Quick Way Mart in the 5000 block of Melrose Avenue NW last night [at 7:28 pm] and robbed the store. Pictures of all three suspects are attached. One of them was armed. The suspects took money from the cash register and ran in the direction of Peck Avenue NW. No one was hurt. Two of the suspects, including the one holding the handgun, were white males. The other was a black male. Anyone with information is encouraged to call our tip line at 540-344-8500. Callers can choose to remain anonymous. Anonymous text messages can be sent to 274637. Please start your text message with the keyword “RoanokePD:”