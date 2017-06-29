Kroger starts online ordering at fifth Roanoke Valley store

Kroger started online ordering and curbside pickup at its Lakeside Plaza location in Salem. This will be the fifth Kroger location to offer “ClickList” services in the Roanoke Valley Area. Customers can order their groceries from a computer or mobile device and pick them up curbside within the same day.

From a Kroger Press Release: Kroger has begun online ordering and curbside pickup at its store in Lakeside Plaza in Salem today, the 5th ClickList location in the Roanoke Valley. The other locations are in Bonsack, Cave Springs Corners, Vinton and West Salem. “Our goal is to have ClickList locations that are convenient to customers throughout the Roanoke Valley,” said Allison McGee, spokesperson for Kroger’s Mid-Atlantic Division. Customers order their groceries from a computer or mobile device and pick them up curbside the same day. Customers at the Lakeside and Vinton locations pay online at the time they order; customers at the other Roanoke Valley locations pay by credit or debit card at the time of pick-up. “The ClickList feedback has been overwhelmingly positive, especially from parents of young children, senior citizens, busy professionals and people who are mobility impaired,” said Allison McGee, spokesperson for Kroger’s Mid-Atlantic Division. “ClickList is saving our customers time and increasing the convenience for them,” said McGee. “Customers say their usual weekly shopping takes 90 minutes or more, and using ClickList reduces the time to 20 minutes. “Online ordering is transforming how people shop for groceries,” said McGee. “Customers select their groceries in the quietness of their home at a time of their choosing and do not have to enter the store.” Research indicates customers who prefer online shopping will drive as much as 50 miles to use ClickList. More than 40,000 items are available through ClickList. They include fresh meat and produce. Virginia prohibits the sale of tobacco, alcohol and pharmacy prescriptions. Hot foods and gift cards also are excluded. Customers place their order at www.kroger.com/ClickList and select a time to pick it up at the store the same day. Kroger requires a minimum of four hours’ notice. Customers may order up to three days in advance. Initially, Kroger is waiving the $4.95 service charge for each customer’s first three orders. No minimum purchase is required. Kroger has created approximately 20 new jobs at the Lakeside store to implement ClickList. The jobs include associates who shop for customers, assemble orders, and deliver groceries to customers’ cars at curbside. Kroger’s Mid-Atlantic Division has launched ClickList in 29 stores in Virginia, West Virginia and Ohio in the past 15 months.