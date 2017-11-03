Gillespie pans Northam switch on sanctuary cities

The Republican candidate for governor, Ed Gillespie, says the apparent reversal of his Democratic opponent on sanctuary cities is too little, too late. Democrat Ralph Northam told a Norfolk TV station this week he would sign a bill that bans sanctuary cities in Virginia, even though as Lieutenant Governor, he voted against a similar one earlier this year. Gillespie told us today his position has been consistent from the start.

11-03 Gillespie-Sanctuary Bite-WEB

Northam says the Gillespie campaign ads on the subject have been divisive and offensive to some Virginians. Gillespie says it reflects a significant policy difference.