CIAA brings football title game to valley again

November 8th, 2017 | Written by:

Salem once again is “title town” on Saturday as the CIAA conference plays its championship football game here for a second straight year. Facing off are Fayetteville State and Virginia State University. Its also the 125th anniversary for historically black football schools – expect stars of the past from conference members to be on hand for a special celebration. Game time at Salem Stadium on Saturday is 4:30; tailgating and a cook-off competition begins at 10am. Jacquie McWilliams is commissioner for the NCAA Division II conference (extended conversation):

11-7 Jacqie McWilliams-CIAA-WEB

